Unify Against Bullying holds 5th annual fashion show in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Unify Against Bullying held their fifth annual fashion show at the Log Cabin in Holyoke Monday night.

The fashion show celebrates students of all shapes, sizes, sexual orientations, and ethnicity.

Money raised at the fashion show helps pay for grants that give to organizations aimed to end bullying.

Student models from 17 schools across Massachusetts and Connecticut came together to show off fashion from different backgrounds.

Arianna Hopkins of West Springfield told 22News, “I know how it feels to be bullied and picked on so it makes me feel really good to know that I can help other kids.”

Unify Against Bullying is an anti-bully campaign that started in 2015.