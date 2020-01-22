Unify Against Bullying is seeking hair salons to participate in a cut-a-thon

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Hair salon owners who are interested in helping to make a difference in the fight against bullying are needed.

According to a news release sent to 22News, Unify Against Bullying is looking for local and regional salons to participate in a one-day “cut-a-thon” to benefit the organization.

The event is to take place on Saturday, April 4th, and salons will donate proceeds from haircuts, blowouts, and styling to Unify.

It’s a fun day for a great cause, and everyone leaves the salon feeling and looking fabulous, each in their own unique way. We love how each salon is embracing Unify Against Bullying and being creative in their vision for the cut-a-thon. Unify Executive Director, Christine Maiwald

This year Basia Belz, Unify board member and owner of Vivid Hair Salon in Westfield, will be chairing the event. Salons who want to participate can contact the Belz at the salon’s number 413-564-0062 or by email at basiauab@aol.com.

Unify Against Bullying is a tax-exempt organization dedicated to bringing an end to bullying through the celebration of true diversity.