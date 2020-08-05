Unintended release of untreated wastewater into Chicopee, Connecticut Rivers

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Water and Sewer Commission is notifying residents of the unintended release of untreated wastewater into the Chicopee and Connecticut rivers Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

According to Springfield Water and Sewer Commission spokesperson Jaimye Bartak, these were separate, unrelated events caused by a storm-related utility outage and subsequent back-up generator power failure at the Indian Orchard Pump Station.

The release took place at an outfall structure at the Indian Orchard Pump Station located on

Grochmal Street in Springfield at 6:40 p.m. Tuesday and was resolved by 11:00 p.m.

The Commission was notified of the release by its contracted wastewater operator, Suez Environmental Services, Inc., The release is an estimate of 500,000 to 750,000 gallons of untreated wastewater into the Chicopee River.

Bartak told 22News Suez operates and maintains the wastewater pump stations and Springfield Regional Wastewater Treatment Facility on behalf of the Commission.

The Springfield Water and Sewer Commission and Suez are investigating the cause of the failure and gathering details of the release.

The Commission is also notifying residents of an unintended release of untreated wastewater into the Connecticut River on Wednesday as a result of the large water main break on East

Columbus Avenue and Mill Street in Springfield’s South End neighborhood.

Bartak said the commission was notified by Suez of a significant surcharge at an outfall structure at the York Street Pump Station around 5:20 a.m. The water main break resulted in a significant overflow and unintended release of an estimate of 2.1 million gallons of untreated wastewater into the Connecticut River. The water main break was resolved around 10 a.m.

The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection, the Environmental Protection Agency, and the State of Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection were notified of both releases.