CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – As four nursing homes are set to close for good, a local union is advocating for the hundreds of workers that will be impacted.

Those negotiations just started Tuesday with Northeast Health Group but it comes days after the union raised concerns. The four nursing homes stretch across Hampden county, according to this map below:

A union representative for the United Food and Commercial Workers Union told 22News a state rapid response team is helping them. However, there are many questions up in the air right now, like if these employees will work until June 6 or in until April.

Crystal Bouchie said it’s important to advocate for these employees because these closures could have a broader impact.

The total jobs out of these four homes is almost 400 jobs out of the local economy so it not only affects the workers and the residents it affects the towns these facilities are housed in

The union is hoping to negotiate with Northeast Health group to make sure a severance packages helps union employees while they continue to look for work. However, a severance package is not guaranteed.