Union approves City of Springfield merit bonus pay for members

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The UPSEU Local 424 has agreed to the City of Springfield’s merit bonus pay for its members on Thursday.
The union represents approximately 175 employees that are Housing Code Inspectors, Clerks, Clerical, Administrative Assistant and other positions through several municipal departments.
Mayor Domenic J. Sarno thanked Human Resources and Labor Relations Director Attorney William Mahoney for working with the city to get checks to city employees.
“I want to thank Human Resource and Labor Relations Director Attorney William Mahoney, Cabinet Heads, and the Union leadership of UPSEU Local 424 for working together and negotiating this merit bonus pay in good faith. I am pleased to announce that the leadership of UPSEU Local 424 has signed and returned their merit bonus pay agreements, per collective bargaining law and Human Resources statues. The members of the UPSEU that have been identified as going above and beyond throughout this COVID-19 pandemic will be rewarded with an amount that can reach a maximum of $5,000 – with no exceptions. Again, we have been and will remain consistent with our merit pay in rewarding all of our brave and dedicated city employees for going above and beyond. I am proud to say that, I believe my Administration is one, if not the only one in the Commonwealth currently extending and issuing this extra benefit. We will continue our fair review process and distribution of these merit bonus pay allotments for our city side employees.”Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno