Union approves City of Springfield merit bonus pay for members

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The UPSEU Local 424 has agreed to the City of Springfield’s merit bonus pay for its members on Thursday.

The union represents approximately 175 employees that are Housing Code Inspectors, Clerks, Clerical, Administrative Assistant and other positions through several municipal departments.

Mayor Domenic J. Sarno thanked Human Resources and Labor Relations Director Attorney William Mahoney for working with the city to get checks to city employees.