HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Western Massachusetts musical group Union Jack will soon be visiting that part of the world where the British Music Invasion all began.

For 20 years, the Union Jack British Invasion Band has been a favorite on the Greater Springfield summer concert scene. They pay tribute to the Beatles and other landmark musicians from that era so well that Union Jack has been selected to go to Liverpool, England for the International Beatleweek Festival August 23rd.

Union Jack Band Member David Lempke of Holyoke is so proud, “It’s pretty exclusive over there, only two bands from the United States are going there in a total of sixty bands around the world. It’s incredible and there are 100,000 people who come through that festival.”

And what makes the Union Jack visit to Liverpool all the more exciting is- these Springfield area musicians will play the same clubs where the Beatles got their start setting the stage for the British Invasion..