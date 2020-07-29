Union representatives and workers rally outside Springfield Stop & Shop, asking for hazard pay extension

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Essential workers are speaking out against the elimination of hazard pay in the middle of a pandemic.

Stop & Shop implemented a 10-percent hazard pay increase for employees when the coronavirus first swept the country, but discontinued it over the Fourth of July weekend.

On Wednesday, union representatives and store workers held a rally at the Stop & Shop on Liberty Street in Springfield to demand a restoration of that pay increase, while COVID-19 is still ongoing.

“While our workers are still at risk, while all of this is still going on, the company is asking for them to all to go above and beyond for the company and for the customers, so we’re just asking that the company go above and beyond for their workers,” said Crystal Bouchie, a union representative.

Stop & Shop workers are also dealing with a higher influx of customers. The president of United Food & Commercial Workers Union Local 1445 announced recently that Stop & Shop sales have increased by 34-percent during the global health crisis.