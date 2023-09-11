HOLLAND, Mass. (WWLP) – Union Road in Holland is closed on Monday due to a fallen tree involving electrical wires.
According to the Holland Police Department, the fallen tree is slightly southwest of 54 Union Street on Monday and is between Lake Drive and May Brook Road.
The Police Department has notified National Grid and is waiting for their arrival. It is being asked to avoid this area and to use another route when traveling.
