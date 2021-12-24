Union Station filled with last minute travelers on Christmas Eve

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – ‘Twas the night before Christmas, while buses and trains were shuttling travelers across New England.

One traveler told 22News safety was at the top of their mind this holiday season, “I do care, even though I’ve been vaccinated I had the booster shot, flu shot, all three shots, but I still take precautions being safe, 6 feet apart, always.”

Trains and buses will be moving through Union Station this whole holiday weekend, though different transportation companies are on their own holiday schedules.

Airports were crowded Christmas Eve, despite a pre-holiday surge in cases. According to the TSA, 2.18 million Americans were screened at airports across the county, the most so far during this busy holiday season. More than 2,000 flights were cancelled Christmas Eve, airlines citing omicron and staffing limitations as reasons why.