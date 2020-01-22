Breaking News
Third suspect in deadly South Bridge Street shooting in Holyoke arrested in NYC
Watch Live
Senate Impeachment Trial Of President Trump

Springfield’s Union Station sees increase in numbers after new commuter line

Hampden County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Amtrak’s rail commuter line between Springfield and New Haven has helped boost the numbers of passengers using Union Station.

The 12:05 p.m. leaving Springfield for Hartford and ultimately New Haven was right on time Wednesday. One of several runs between Springfield and New Haven that have contributed to the more than one million passengers riding Amtrak’s Hartford community line since it became operational 19-months ago.

Union Station’s Property manager Nicole Sweeney applauds Amtrak’s’ decision to start up the commuter line. It’s been of benefit to Springfield’s historic passenger hub.

“It absolutely looks like we’re seeing an increase here in the concourse, our restaurants are seeing a small increase in sales, you’ll notice Dunkin’ Donuts & Subway we’re definitely seeing those folks coming off their train and through the station,” said Sweeney.

Connecticut Governor Ted Lamont has said the Commuter line of which Springfield is a key player has been growing at a rate of 25 percent year after year.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories