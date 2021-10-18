Union Station to reward people practicing safe pedestrian habits this week

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – October is National Pedestrian Safety Month and to increase awareness, Union Station will be giving gift cards and bus passes to people that practice safe road crossing practices.

From Monday to Friday, randomly selected visitors to Union Station that are witnessed using safe pedestrian habits will be gifted a $5 gift card to Dunkin Donuts and free bus passes, provided by the PVTA. Safe pedestrian habits include:

Using sidewalks and crosswalks

Looking both ways before crossing

Holding hands of children while crossing the road

Discharging or collecting passengers from vehicles on Frank B. Murray Street in a safe manner

Avoiding walking/biking/skateboarding between parked busses

According to the Governors Highway Safety Association, there were 6,721 pedestrian traffic deaths in the U.S. during 2020, 53 of which were in the Commonwealth.