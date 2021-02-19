Union Street in Westfield closed due to crash, power outage in the area

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Union Street in Westfield is closed due to a crash that knocked out power to the area Friday morning.

Westfield Police Captain Michael McCabe told 22News, a one-car crash occurred just before 2 a.m. where a car left the road and struck an electrical pole causing two poles to break. The driver was treated at the crash and released.

According to Westfield Gas and Electric, crews are replacing the two poles that are causing outages to homes in Eastwood Acres. Power is expected to be restored in 4-5 hours.

McCabe said the road is currently closed while crews work to fix the outage.

We will continue to update this story as soon as the road reopens.

