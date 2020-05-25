United Veterans of Holyoke to stream Memorial Day tribute

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The United Veterans of Holyoke and Veterans’ Services will be streaming a Memorial Day tribute Monday.

United Veterans’ of Holyoke Chairman Chris Sims told 22News, the tribute will air on Holyoke media from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

The program includes keynote speaker Sgt. First Class Luis Delgado, a montage of departed residents from the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home, Holyoke City Council President Todd McGee, remarks from Mayor Alex Morse, and State Representative Aaron Vega.

Viewers may also watch the tribute on Facebook.