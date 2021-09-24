United Way celebrates Day of Caring at Springfield Boys and Girls Club

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Friday was Day of Caring for employees of the United Way of Pioneer Valley.

United Way employees spent their Friday at the Springfield Boys and Girls Club. They focused on performing necessary improvements to the building on Carew Street. For United Way staff in the business of helping people throughout the year, they felt right at home with this day of caring.

“It’s actually one of my favorite things. working at the United Way, seeing the impact of having every corporate partners alongside the non-profits,” said Salana Ali from United Way of Pioneer Valley.

If you were to visit any number of Springfield area non-profits Friday, you’d find volunteers from the United Way of Pioneer Valley volunteering their time and their commitment.