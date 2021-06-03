United Way Chicopee Cupboard expands hours

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Chicopee Cupboard is adding additional evening service hours after a successful month of donations from the community.

On Tuesdays and Thursdays the cupboard will now be open from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays, they will be open from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The president and CEO of United Way Pioneer Valley, which operates the cupboard, said the move is to ensure people who are not available during the day can still get the food they need.

The Cupboard is a new service that opened in April of this year in downtown Chicopee.