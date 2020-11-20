United Way helping families receive discounts on prescriptions

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It may be possible for you to join thousands of other Springfield area residents receiving a sizable prescription discount at your pharmacy.

United Way of Pioneer Valley says their partnership with Family-Wize, has enabled 44,000 local residents, to save over three million dollars during the past year.

Family-Wize is described as an organization which provides a free, easy to use the prescription discount card. United Way of Pioneer Valley Director of Community Impact, Jennifer Kinsman told 22News that the partnership has allowed families to receive gracious discounts on prescriptions.

“They take the prescription card to a participating pharmacy and it gives them a chance at having a really deep discount on a prescription,” said Kinsman.

A discount of as much as 45 percent according to United Way.

Here is more information.