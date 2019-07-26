United Way hopes to Stuff the Bus full of school supplies for homeless students

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Since the Stuff the Bus drive began on July 12, the Pioneer Valley United Way has been collecting donated school supplies to fill 2,200 backpacks for the homeless school children.

The collections shifted Friday to the Holyoke Mall where shoppers nearly filled boxes with school supplies for the donated backpacks.

Francis Hooper Sr. of Springfield didn’t hesitate with his cash donation, “because they need it. The kids need it, they need a good education, so people buy for their kids.”

School supplies collected on Friday will be added to what’s been donated earlier this month to Stuff the Bus.

The bus will return to Six Flags New England in mid-August, hoping to duplicate the collection of 16,000 school supply items from a year ago.

United Way’s Jen Moulton Proctor told 22News that there are homeless school children everywhere in the Pioneer Valley, not just Springfield, Holyoke and Chicopee.

“We serve 25 towns in western Mass, mostly Hampden County, [but] we also serve South Hadley and Granby,” she explained. “But out of the 25 towns, 24… do have students who are homeless.”

Generous people will stuff the bus right up until the campaign ends and backpacks are distributed on August 23rd, the Friday before school starts.

For Stuff the Bus drop off locations and a list of what supplies are needed, visit the United Way of Pioneer Valley website.