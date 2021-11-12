United Way hosts food and housing insecurity fundraising campaign

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The United Way of Pioneer Valley will host a kickoff event for its Springfield Giving Campaign on Friday morning.

The event begins at 10:30 a.m. on November 12th at Springfield City Hall. Mayor Domenic Sarno will join other city officials and representatives from the United Way to kick off their 2021 Springfield Giving Campaign as they celebrate their 100th year in the Pioneer Valley.

Food and housing insecurity are elevated right now as people continue to struggle through the side effects of the pandemic.