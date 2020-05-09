United Way of Pioneer Valley announces nearly $500,000 in funds for Hampden County

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ( WWLP) – The United Way of Pioneer Valley on Friday announced nearly half a million dollars in appropriated funds for Hampden County.

UWPV has been appointed as administrator for Emergency Food and Shelter Program grant funding from FEMA and the Department of Homeland Security, which appropriated $194,555 for Phase 37 and $277,380 for CARES grants.

A board compromised of local community leaders will determine funding allocation through an application process. The funds will go towards existing food and shelter services and cannot be given to start new programs.

Non-profit organizations in Hampden County, South Hadley, and Granby may apply.

Applications are due on Friday, May 22 at 12 p.m.

All new applicants must attend an information session on Monday, May 11 from 10-11 a.m., with registration available here or you can contact Nicole M. Young, the manager of community investments.