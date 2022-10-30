SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – United Way of Pioneer Valley is hosting its annual Boo Bash on Sunday.

This year it will be held in Tower Square Park from 11:00 a.m to 3:00 p.m. Children and their families will enjoy music with a local DJ, pumpkin decorating, glitter tattoos, face painting, local food trucks, live animals from The Zoo at Forest Park, a magician, community tabling, and more.

Dress up in your best costumes and join in the fun. Mayor Sarno of Springfield will also be in attendance.

United Way of Pioneer Valley is seeking volunteers to assist during the day with set-up and tabling. If you would like to help with this community event, you can contact Alisha Santiago at 413-693-0238.