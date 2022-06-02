SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The United Way of Pioneer Valley hosted a luncheon to celebrate its centennial. This luncheon was a lively and well-attended affair, featuring keynote speaker Chirlane McCray, the former first lady of New York City, and senior advisor for the National Council of Mental Well Being.

The United Way of Pioneer Valley is celebrating 100 years of working to improve the lives of people in our area with a luncheon at the Sheraton Springfield. The organization took this time to bestow awards and acknowledge long-time partners who helped them reach this milestone with their support. The luncheon was emceed by 22News’ own Rich Tettemer.

“I’m just so happy to be back home,” said Springfield native McCray. “It is delightful to be back in touch with family and friends and to be able to support this incredible organization. We need them like never before.”

To date, the United Way has invested more than $193 million in the community. The important work the organization does casts a wide net, including feeding the hungry, improving financial literacy, and treating substance abuse.

Looking toward the future, the United Way said the one of the organization’s biggest priorities is going to be mental health.

McCray also spent time working with the United Way, collaborating on plans to address the current mental health crisis.