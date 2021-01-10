United Way of Pioneer Valley celebrates 100th anniversary

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The United Way of Pioneer Valley observed its 100th Anniversary on Sunday. The social service agency has a proud history of helping people when they most needed assistance.

Some may recall when the United Way of Pioneer Valley went by the name of Springfield Community Chest, but the mission has stayed the same. The organization has provided services for more than 50 percent of the people living in its service areas during times of need, such a distributing school supplies.

“Our food security program, we feed the valley in a very big way. We’re the largest private funder of food security programs in the region. Last year we provided almost 171,000 hot meals,” United Way of Pioneer Valley Executive Director, Paul Mina said.

Most recently, the organization has helped those struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic by teaming up with Mayor Domenic Sarno to temporarily replace the trick and treat tradition, with a safe way to provide entertainment to kids.

“We gave everybody who came through, a bag of goodies for their children, no matter how many kids were in the car. They got candy, apples, and fresh food and toys,” Mina said.

And as the pandemic continues, the United Way of Pioneer Valley begins its second hundred coming up with new and innovative programs to improve the quality of life for so many.

Mino proudly points the United Way’s investment in people of $193 million during its first hundred years.

