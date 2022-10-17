SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – United Way of Pioneer Valley has created a relief fund through its Feed a Family campaign to assist residents of Puerto Rico.

United Way has initiated fundraising efforts to raise money for those who suffered devastating losses because of Hurricane Fiona. United Way ensures all money raised will be provided quickly and directly to the most effective relief organizations on the ground in Puerto Rico today.

Those interested in donating to the relief fund can head to the United Way of Pioneer Valley website.