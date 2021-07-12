United Way of Pioneer Valley ‘Happy Camper’ program begins Friday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Within a few days, the first of 18,000 campers in Greater Springfield will have the time of their lives, courtesy of United Way of Pioneer Valley.

The United Way “Happy Camper” program begins Friday with the first 100 children. The program helps children attending summer programs at half a dozen affiliate agencies. United Way Executive Director Paul Mina told 22News, this will be an experience the children will long remember.

Paul Mina said, “They’re going to go on an excursion trip, on a motorcoach, wonderful lunches. They’re going to have their admission paid for, they’re going to have a wonderful opportunity out of the city. Maybe make a memory.”

You can increase the number of “Happy Campers” with a donation.