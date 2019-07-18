United Way of Pioneer Valley hosts annual Stuff the Bus event

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield organization is helping children in need with school supplies before they head back to school next month.

United Way of Pioneer Valley is holding their Stuff The Bus event.

People can go to various locations and donate school supplies that will go to children who are homeless in our region.

Here’s how it works: United Way will buy backpacks with money that is donated, and fill them with school supplies that are donated. Then, the backpacks are delivered to thousands of children in western Massachusetts.

“We provide services for people in 25 communities in all of Hampden County, plus Granby and South Hadley. And we have 2,200 children in those communities that need backpacks because they simply don’t have them,” said Jennifer Kinsman, Director of Community Impact for United Way of Pioneer Valley.

The stuffed backpacks will be distributed to children on August 23.

Here are some of the supplies that can be donated at the event: