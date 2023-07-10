SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The United Way of Pioneer Valley is excited to announce the return of its annual program, Stuff the Bus, aimed at providing backpacks filled with school supplies for homeless students in Hampden County, Granby, and South Hadley.

Working closely with MicKinney-Vento representatives from each school district within their geographical footprint, United Way gathers the number of homeless students in grades K-12. Stuff the Bus relies on the generous donations of school supplies from the community, and dedicated volunteers assist with the packing process.

“We are incredibly fortunate to have such generous donors who are committed to ensuring that every student starts the school year with the necessary supplies,” said Megan Moynihan, Interim President and CEO of United Way of Pioneer Valley. “We are also grateful for the support of Peter Pan Bus Lines, who provide a bus and driver each year to transport the backpacks to the school districts.”

The most needed items for the program include spiral notebooks, composition books, loose-leaf paper, crayons, index cards, pencil sharpeners, erasers, glue sticks, highlighters, and rulers. Those who wish to contribute can conveniently order supplies through the Amazon Wish List and have them delivered directly to United Way.

Additionally, supplies can be dropped off at the United Way of Pioneer Valley offices located at 1441 Main Street until August 7.