United Way of Pioneer Valley opens food pantry in Chicopee

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A new food pantry is now open in Chicopee, as part of an ongoing effort to serve those facing food insecurity in western Massachusetts.

United Way of Pioneer Valley held a ribbon cutting Thursday morning at the Chicopee Cupboard on 32 Center Street.

The newly established site is conveniently located in Chicopee’s downtown area, where food pantries are lacking, and many residents get around on foot.

“We have a walk-in refrigerator here, we also have a lot of shelf-stable products, boxed foods, canned foods, all of these things, dried goods,” said Paul Mina, President & CEO of United Way of Pioneer Valley. He told 22News, “The whole idea about this program is that we want people to think that they are going to the grocery store, not to a food pantry.”

To book an appointment with the food pantry, you can call (413)-693-0213.

The Chicopee cupboard is offering food on Tuesdays and Thursdays between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.