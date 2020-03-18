United Way of Pioneer Valley providing recovery fund for residents impacted by pandemic

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – United Way of Pioneer Valley has established a COVID-19 Recovery and Relief Fund to provide aid and resources to those affected by the coronavirus.

According to a news release sent to 22News, two in five workers lack sufficient savings to withstand a sudden loss in wages due to schools, events, and workplaces closing.

The funds collected by the United Way of Pioneer Valley will help families and individuals impacted by the pandemic to meet their basic, childcare, housing, and financial needs.

The funds will also help to continue United Way’s programs such a Thrive and Mass 211 which is a free referral hotline providing access to services such as emergency assistance and COVID-19 information. Visit their website to donate.