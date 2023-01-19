SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – United Way of Pioneer Valley was so successful in helping struggling women last year by giving out purses filled with necessities that the United Way will repeat the program called “The Power of the Purse.”

Once again, hundreds of women will receive a morale building bag of donated toiletries, books and other personal items. The bags also include a list of where to go to help solve any problem these women might have.

“It has a whole list of all the resources available for women. Everything from shelter to how to recover from domestic violence, to food pantries and financial coaching,” said United Way of Pioneer Valley’s Community Impact Director, Jennifer Kinsman.

The United Way needs donations to fill these purses for the next morale building distribution during late February. If you are interested in helping to supply items by February 16th, you can email jkinsman@uwpv.org, or head to the United Way of Pioneer Valley’s website.