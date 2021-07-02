United Way of Pioneer Valley’s summer happy camper fund

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The United Way of Pioneer Valley has created a program for children attending summer camp.

It’s called the happy camper fund, providing day campers with up to three Friday Fun Trips this summer. The United Way set up the Happy Camper Fund by affiliating with other agencies including Martin Luther King Junior Family Services, the Springfield Boys and Girls Club, and the South End community center.

The Happy Camper Fund is seen as helping children after a difficult time during the Pandemic. To get the Happy Camper Program off the ground, the United Way needs donations.