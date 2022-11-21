SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Dozens of families in need dropped by at the United Way of Pioneer Valley’s Chicopee Cupboard Monday to pick up bags filled with holiday meal fixings.

These are folks who had notified the United Way they’ll need some help providing Thanksgiving dinner. The United Way was glad to accommodate them at the Cupboard on Exchange Street.

“We are giving back to our community. We are giving out fixings for our Thanksgiving meals,” said Walter Rice of United Way of Pioneer Valley.

On Tuesday, the United Way will distribute hundreds more bags of food at its Springfield Cupboard at the Harrison Avenue entrance to its main office at 1441 Main Street.