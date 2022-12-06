SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – There’s apparently something about “Fill The Fiat” that appeals to people giving generously for the holiday season.

One year ago, people gravitated to the United Way lobby in downtown Springfield to fill the Fiat owned by a local businessman. The Fiat is back in the lobby in hopes of duplicating last year’s inaugural success.

“We partnered with Mercy Hospital, it was a great success, we were able to fill the needs of so many children in the Pioneer Valley. It was a wonderful experience so we decided to do it again this year,” said Megan Moynihan, Chief Operating System at United Way of Pioneer Valley.

The United Way of Pioneer Valley would hope donors fill the Fiat this season with an abundance of educational toys.