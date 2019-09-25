United Way’s financial coaching service expands

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The United Way of Pioneer Valley has had so much success with its free financial coaching service, called “Thrive,” the agency has increased the number of communities they serve with “Thrive to Go.”

No longer serving just the immediate Springfield area, veteran financial coach Walter Rice now services clients in many outlying communities from Eastern Hampden county to the westerly Hilltowns.

Rice told 22News he’s proudest of helping families get back on their feet financially.

“They were actually at the brink of going homeless, and utilizing services, food stamps, and snap, but they were also working on their budget,” Rice said. “Now they’ve got a new apartment and it’s simply a great journey together.”

If you’d like to talk finances with Rice or his United Way colleagues, click here for more information.