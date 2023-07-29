SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Unity Hearts Foundation will be hosting an African Community Cookout in Springfield on Saturday.

According to the City of Springfield, this family-friendly event will have food, drinks, games, music, entertainment, and more.

Mayor Domenic Sarno will be in attendance at the event. The cookout will be held at 2:00 p.m. at Ruth Elizabeth Park on Walnut Street.

Mayor Sarno states, “I want to thank the Unity Hearts Foundation for holding this wonderful community event. This African Community Cookout event is a family-friendly event with plenty of fun for children with games, music, and more. There will also be a special backpack giveaway for kids and teens and attend, while supplies last. So come on down and enjoy the fun and help support such a wonderful community gathering.”