HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield man was arrested on gun charges after running out of gas on I-91 in Holyoke.

On Friday, November 3rd, Trooper Angela Younger of the Massachusetts State Police came to the aid of a stranded motorist who had run out of gas.

According to police, the driver of the vehicle, Jamal Ramos, 25, of Springfield, informed Trooper Younger he was not able to make arrangements with anyone who could assist him or bring him gas. Ramos also did not possess a valid license to operate a motor vehicle. Trooper Younger verified Ramos’ license status and issued him a citation.

While searching the vehicle in preparation for towing, Ramos exhibited visible nervousness and refused to step away from his vehicle. It was during this process where a loaded Galesi-Brescia handgun was discovered in the vehicles glove box.

Courtesy of Massachusetts State Police

Lacking both a driver’s license and and a license to carry a firearm, Ramos was placed under arrest, and brought to the Northampton Barracks for booking. He is facing charges of Unlicensed Operation Of A Motor Vehicle, Unlicensed Possession Of A Firearm, and Possession Of Ammunition Without FID.