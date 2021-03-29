Unregistered vehicles stored on private or public property not allowed in Russell

RUSSELL, Mass. (WWLP) – The Russell Police Department is reminding residents that unregistered motor vehicles are not allowed on private or public property.

According to the Russell Police Department, anyone who has an unregistered vehicle stored at their home or public property is in violation of the town’s bylaw and may result in $100 fine.

Any violation of the provisions of this by-law, the conditions of a permit granted under this By-Law, or any decisions rendered by the Zoning Board of Appeals or Planning Board, under this By-Law, (including but not limited to the removal of unregistered motor vehicles) shall be liable to a fine of not more than one hundred dollars ($100.00) for each violation as per M.G.L, Chapter 40, Section 21D. . Each day such violation continues, shall be deemed a separate offense. Town By-law Article 9, Section 8

Article 9 – Regulations of All Vehicles

Section 1. There shall be no all-night parking of any vehicle upon the streets or ways within the Town of Russell.

Section 2. During the winter months, for the purpose of snow removal, no vehicle will be permitted to park upon any street or way within the Town of Russell during snow removal and plowing operations, subject to the penalty as described in Article 10.

Section 3. Parking violations shall be subject to fines as per the current Town of Russell Parking Violation Form used by the Russell Police Department.

Section 4. No person shall park a vehicle in any of the places set forth in this Section. Vehicles found parked in violation of the provisions of this Section may be moved by or under the direction of an officer and at the expense of the owner to a place where parking is permitted.

a) Within an intersection.

b) Upon any sidewalk.

c) Upon any crosswalk.

d) Upon any roadway where parking of a vehicle will not leave two clear and unobstructed lanes, each lane to be ten (10) feet wide commencing at the center of the roadway.

e) Upon any street or highway within ten (10) feet of a fire hydrant.

f) Upon or in front of any private road or roadway.

g) Upon any street or highway within twenty (20) feet of an intersecting way. h) Alongside or opposite any street excavation or obstruction when such

stopping, standing or parking would obstruct traffic.

i) Upon any tree belt where official signs are erected.

Section 5. It shall be unlawful for the driver of any vehicle, other than one acting in an emergency, to park such vehicle on any street for a period of time longer than one hour between the hours of 2:00 a.m. and 6:00 a.m. of any day.

Section 6. The Chief of Police is hereby authorized to prohibit temporarily parking on any street or highway or part thereof in an impending or existing emergency, or for a lawful assemblage, demonstration or procession, provided there is a reasonable justification for such prohibition. Vehicles parked in places where parking is temporarily prohibited may be moved by or under the direction of an officer, or take any other action relative thereto.

Section 7. It shall be the duty of the Police Officers of the Town of Russell to enforce the provisions of this Article. Violators of this Article shall be punished in accordance under the authority of Massachusetts General Laws, Chapter 40, Section 22.

In addition to the procedures for enforcement as described above, the provisions of this By-Law, the conditions of a permit granted under this By-Law, or and decisions rendered by the Zoning Board of Appeals or Planning Board under this By-Law, may be enforced, by the Building Commissioner by non-criminal compliant pursuant to the General Laws, Chapter 40, section 21D. The fine for any violation disposed of through this procedure shall be one hundred dollars ($100.00) for each offense. Each day such violation continues, shall be deemed a separate offense.