Unsecured beach umbrellas present danger to beachgoers

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – An unsecured beach umbrella seriously injured a teenage boy at a beach in eastern Massachusetts on Friday.

The boy suffered a serious shoulder injury because someone did not properly secure their beach umbrella.

The Gloucester Fire Department said a 13-year-old boy was impaled by a beach umbrella Friday afternoon while at Good Harbor Beach in Gloucester.

The umbrella was blown off the ground by the wind and hit the boy in the shoulder. Lifeguards and an off-duty nurse helped stop the bleeding from the punctured wound.

The fire department said the boy was taken to the hospital but he will recover.

Jeffrey Simmons a West Springfield resident told 22News that beach umbrellas pose a serious risk and that beachgoers should use an umbrella that secures into the ground via a drill-like tip.

“It could puncture you, break bones, and its a real shame people don’t use units like this,” said Simmons. “It screws right into the ground and locks the umbrella in.”

If you use a beach umbrella, you should spike the pole into the sand and make sure its buried about two feet down.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product safety commission, 2800 people were injured by flying beach umbrellas between 2010 and 2018

