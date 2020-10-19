Up-close view of the fire at Bondi’s Island

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – A fire that started at Bondi’s Island in Agawam has been burning since Thursday. Multiple agencies shared their up-close experience while battling the fire in the landfill area.

Over 80 firefighters from several communities worked to control the fire that spread heavy smoke across the region that can be seen across the Connecticut River.

Greenfield, Turners Falls, Orange, Colrain, Holyoke, Granby, Ware and Southampton fire trucks could be seen at the landfill Sunday.

On Saturday, firefighters from Palmer, Northampton, Hatfield and Southwick assisted by providing engine, tower and tanker fire trucks. Chief Sirois said Monday’s operation will be scaled down to nearly 30 personnel.

Agawam Fire Captain Alan Sirois said a lot of progress was made Sunday and that the fire is 95 percent extinguished.











Was flying into westfield from the north west and had smoke all the way up by Northampton. Then when taking off out of westfield we flew right over the fire.

Captured aerial footage of the fire happening right now.

