Up to 200 first responders can be tested daily at West Springfield COVID-19 site

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – COVID-19 testing for first responders is taking place on The Big E Fairgrounds.

The testing site managers told 22News that they can test up to 200 first responders every day, Friday was their second full day of testing.

First responders can be asymptomatic or symptomatic to receive a test. The site is managed by multiple agencies including the National Gaurd, WellPath, the Department of Fire Services, Mass. State Police and Brewster Ambulance.

David Digregorio, director of Hazmat for the Department of Fire Services told 22News the process can take up to 20 minutes from when a first responder shows up, but often only takes around 5 minutes.

“For those who are symptomatic it allows them to know are they positive or are they not,” said Digregorio. “For those aren’t symptomatic and are potentially quarantined because they’ve been around somebody who’s symptomatic it gets them back into the workforce much quicker than having to be quarantined.”

First responders who are symptomatic and get tested at the site are encouraged to self-quarantine until results come back and speak with their physician.

First responders must call a call center number first to make an appointment to get tested.