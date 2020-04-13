Up to 70 million people will receive stimulus checks by Wednesday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The IRS says it made an initial wave of stimulus payments on Friday, a few days ahead of schedule.

If you haven’t received your check yet, there’s no need to worry. According to a treasury spokesperson, people who already have direct deposit information on file will receive payments in the coming week.

Up to 70 million Americans will be paid by Wednesday. The treasury expects to start making payment to social security recipients later this month. The IRS will start sending paper stimlus checks beginning April 24.

Approximately 5 million checks are expected to be mailed each week, starting with taxpayers with the lowest adjusted gross income. Therefore, paper checks could take several months between May and September to arrive. The IRS is also creating a web portal that will be up and running by Friday, where people can check the status of their payment.

The website will also have a feature where you can enter your bank account information if the IRS. doesn’t have it from a 2018 or 2019 refund.