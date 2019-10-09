Upcoming conventions in Springfield to help boost local economy

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Conventions coming to Springfield are expected to inject an additional $1,700,000 into our local economy.

According to the Springfield Convention and Visitors Bureau, this month, back to back conventions are bringing thousands of visitors into Springfield. They’re coming for conferences on everything from foreign language to EMS.

According to the Mass Mutual Center, they have around 13 events this month and are expecting around 7,000 guests to attend just those at the convention side of the center. Businesses nearby said it does bring a nice boost in customers.

“There was a big convention on the weekend so Friday, Saturday was very busy. people pour in, we are a little amazed,” Sun Kim told 22News. “I always say to my employees, be ready to get busy quickly.”

“I mainly hang down on Main Street area around events so people can see me and if they want a ride they can flag me down,” said Isiah Bushey. “Mainly it’s mostly hotels like the Hilton, the Sheraton, MGM hotel.”

The Convention and Visitors Bureau said businesses downtown should expect to see an increase in downtown traffic this October.