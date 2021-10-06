Upcoming Holyoke mayoral election explained

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – This past year’s uncertainty surrounding the Holyoke mayor seat has left many questions among residents.

At a news conference on Wednesday, acting Mayor Terry Murphy, joined by mayoral candidates Joshua Garcia and Michael Sullivan and explained this year’s transition of power. It will be a little different than in the past since former Mayor Alex Morse left office early.

So, here’s the timeline: November 2 is Election Day, Holyoke residents will elect Michael Sullivan or Joshua Garcia. The winner will be officially sworn in days later on November 15. This is a few weeks earlier than normal, the newly elected mayor will finish out Morse’s term. Usually the new mayor would take office on January 3.

Murphy said, “They both have agreed and I have agreed that we will all work together in the transition in the meantime to make sure that they are as ready as to go on November 15 as possible.”

