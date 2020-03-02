UPDATE: Neglected Ludlow horses taking steps in their recovery

LUDLOW, Mass (WWLP) – Though the two neglected horses rescued from a Ludlow stable last month have a long road of recovery ahead, a new video released by the MSPCA shows the girls happily running around Nevins Farm on Monday. The 11 and 13-year-old horses, Tia and Shakira, could barely walk on their own just weeks prior.

“The horses had difficulty walking due to the condition of their feet and having not been out of their stalls in months, possibly years, but were slowly able to maneuver up a hill to the Nevins Farm trailer.” MSPCA investigation report (Full report below)

The owner of the horses, Nancy Golec, is facing four felony counts of animal cruelty in connection with the case. She was arraigned in Palmer District Court on February 24 and was released on the condition that she does not possess or care for any large animals. According to the MSPCA’s investigation report, there were three dogs at Golec’s home who appeared to be in good health.

Massachusetts Department of Agricultural Resources spokesman Craig Gilvarg told 22News they have no record of any livestock inspections at the Ludlow property. These inspections are required to be done annually every fall by the city or town’s appointed animal inspector.

“The Ludlow animal inspector has advised MDAR that they were unaware of animals on the property prior to the complaint that resulted in their seizure,” Gilvarg said.

22News obtained court documents regarding the case and discovered that two more neglected horses were found on Golec’s property in addition to Tia and Shakira. The MSPCA officer stated that those two horses– black and white paint mares– were also found to be living in unsanitary conditions, to include about two feet of manure in their stall. According to the MSPCA’s report, those two horses belonged to Golec’s sister and have since been relocated and seen by a veterinarian.

Tia and Shakira updated photos (March 2020)

Background

Tia and Shakira had to be dug out of their stalls behind a home on Alden Street in Ludlow on February 5 because the manure they were standing in had piled so high they couldn’t exit or move. Due to the four-to-five feet of manure in the stall, the two horses backs were pushed up against the rafters causing sores and discomfort. The MSPCA reports that both horses also had overgrown teeth and deformation of the coffin bones in their hooves. Additionally, Tia was found to be underweight. Photos of their rescue:

