Update on masking for school children

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Masks may not be going away just yet, especially for children.

All children should wear masks in school this fall, even if vaccinated. That’s the message from The American Academy of Pediatrics. The health organization recommends that all children over the age of 2 wear masks when returning to school this year, regardless of vaccination status.

The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is only authorized for emergency use for children as young as 12 years old. Right now, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that vaccinated students do not have to wear masks in classrooms. The surgeon general agrees that masks will help protect students in school.

Dr. Vivek Murthy, U.S. Surgeon general said, “In areas where there are low numbers of vaccinated people or where cases are rising, it’s very reasonable for counties to take mitigation measures like the mask rules.”

Children 12 and over are eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations in the U.S. The FDA said last week that emergency authorization for vaccines for children under 12 could come in early to midwinter.