LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – There is an update on the search for an antelope that escaped from the Lupa Zoo in early April.

The antelope escaped from the Lupa Zoo in Ludlow on April 1st due to inclement weather causing a break in the animal’s fence.

Zoo officials say that Mary is still missing, and she was last seen recently on the south side of Ludlow. The Zoo has a trailer set up, and a tranquilizing team ready for an opportunity to grab her.

Ludlow police have said that the animal is generally skittish and poses no threat to the public, but they do advise drivers to be extra cautious, especially at night. If you spot the antelope, you’re asked not to approach it, but to call the Ludlow Police Department or the Lupa Zoo.