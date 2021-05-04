Upgrades at Springfield’s Franconia and Veterans golf courses displayed

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Tuesday, Mayor Domenic Sarno put on display the improvements at Springfield’s Franconia and Veterans golf courses.

The mayor called attention to the one million dollar-worth of upgrades that he’s certain golfers will appreciate this season.

The city’s head Golf Pro Ryan Hall expressed his pleasure about the new bunkers during Tuesday’s tour at Franconia.

“These aren’t just ordinary binders,” said Ryan Hall. “These are some of the latest in technology. They replace the ones that have been around for 13 years,” said Hall.

Mayor Sarno said the city saved $150,000 by doing this work themselves.