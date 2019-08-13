Upgrades being made at Bowe Elementary School before students return

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Improvements are being made to Chicopee’s Bowe Elementary School before students return for the start of the school year.

A new coat of paint for the classrooms, seven air conditioning units, as well as new classroom windows, comprise the most extensive renovations to the building in almost 50 years.

Principal David Drugan and Facilities Director Scott Chapdelaine said the work will be completed in time for the first day of school.

“We just finished a whole new window and door project,” Principal Drugan said. “While this school’s from 1924, it has all the new windows and doors, it’s a lot safer a lot brighter.”

“I have a good crew that worked together and got the projects started and that’s the main thing about having a good crew,” Chapdelaine added.

The City of Chicopee spent hundreds of thousands of dollars on the Bowe School improvements.

Five hundred students will have their first look at the renovated K-5 school when the return to class on August 29.