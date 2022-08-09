WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts tax free holiday is this weekend and with the 6.25% sales tax cut from items under $2,500, it’s often popular to purchase household products like appliances.

“It gets very busy, its great for us! The activity has been great,” said Brian Zippin, President of Contractors Home Appliances in West Springfield.

For this tax free weekend, utility companies in western Massachusetts, like National Grid, are encouraging customers to upgrade to more energy efficient appliances to save on energy, money and reduce impacts on the environment.

This winter, energy rates are expected to once again increase due to global factors like inflation and the ongoing war in Ukraine.

“Refrigerators and dishwashers and washing machines for example. They are based upon either electrical usage or water consumption, and they give you different ratings based upon that consumption,” said Zippin.

Don’t forget that some utility companies also offer rebates and incentives, some worth thousands of dollars, for customers looking to replace their old appliances and upgrade them to an energy efficient model.

Zippin adds that people should contact their utility company if they want to learn how to make their home more energy efficient.