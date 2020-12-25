UPS getting those last-minute gifts delivered

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – UPS employees are now finally catching their breath following the traditionally busy last-minute rush to make sure all gifts are shipped to where they need to go.

It was late Thursday afternoon when Shawn Pirog at the Chicopee UPS office felt he could take a breather after an incredibly busy season.

“I would say because of shipping, in terms of shipping Christmas, even because we’re closed Christmas, the delay in shipping doesn’t resume until Saturday or Monday, that’s why it’s a little slow on Christmas Eve,” said Pirog.

Shipping providers like UPS have seen unprecedented levels of orders that needed to be shipped around the world this year.