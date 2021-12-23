Upscale Socks partners with Friends of the Homeless to provide socks for families in need

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – As the holiday season is upon us, Upscale Socks partnered with Friends of the homeless to provide stylish socks for those in need.

The shelter could not of been more thrilled when Upscale Socks decided to make a donation of warm and stylish socks. Friends of the Homeless Associate VP Geoffrey Oldmixon says it’s a great time of the year to provide new socks that are fashionable while raising peoples spirits.

Owner of Upscale Socks, Leonard W. Underwood told 22News, “Every purchase that was made, we donated a pair to match for the Friends of the Homeless in Springfield.”

Friends of the Homeless is one of the largest shelters in the state. They provide emergency shelter, clinical support and three hot meals a day for those that are hungry.

Going forward, Upscale Socks plans to hold more campaigns, including a scholarship opportunity for local high school students in the spring.